India could have 35 squadrons till next decade, short of 42 required: IAF chief

Responding to a question whether the 114 fighter aircraft would be built by an Indian firm with a foreign equipment manufacturer under the strategic partnership model, Chaudhari said the jets would be made under the “Make in India" initiative. But he added that the successful bidder would be chosen on the basis of their product being able to integrate 5th and 6th generation technologies including sensors, avionics and weapon systems. One of the “key requirements" of the IAF would be “the ability of the aircraft to integrate 5th and 6th gen technology," he said.