India could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven, eight years if coronavirus pandemic had not hit the country, Rajnath Singh, defence minister said on Tuesday. "If this pandemic would not have come ... in the coming years, maybe in seven to eight years, we would have succeeded in putting India among the top three economies of the world," Singh said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to do so as we are fighting against COVID-19 strongly," he added.

India could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven, eight years if coronavirus pandemic had not hit the country, Rajnath Singh, defence minister said on Tuesday. "If this pandemic would not have come ... in the coming years, maybe in seven to eight years, we would have succeeded in putting India among the top three economies of the world," Singh said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to do so as we are fighting against COVID-19 strongly," he added.

While speaking at the book launch ceremony of Connecting, Communicating and Changing: The Vice President of India's three years in office, the defence minister said, "The book represents what Venkaiah Naidu follows in his life. Venkaiah Naidu says nation first, the party next and self last. There are many speeches of Naidu in this book. It will give a new perspective of knowledge to readers. We had the most productive session of parliament under his tenure."

While speaking at the book launch ceremony of Connecting, Communicating and Changing: The Vice President of India's three years in office, the defence minister said, "The book represents what Venkaiah Naidu follows in his life. Venkaiah Naidu says nation first, the party next and self last. There are many speeches of Naidu in this book. It will give a new perspective of knowledge to readers. We had the most productive session of parliament under his tenure." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Venkaiah Naidu is blessed that he is vice-president of the country at a time when India is becoming strong and able to present a strong image to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he further added.

"Venkaiah Naidu is very emotional. He is a great orator and expresses his feelings in speeches. People will be interested to read this book. Good books are the best gift one generation can give to another. I have heard his speeches on different occasions and I can say that there is great enthusiasm among the audience when he speaks," Rajnath Singh mentioned.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 22,68,675, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. The number of active coronavirus patients in the country increased to 6,39,929, While there were 53,601 new cases in the last 24 hours, 47,746 people recovered and 871 persons died during the same period.

As many as 15,83,289 people recovered from the disease since the outbreak. The deadly virus claimed 45,257 lives till Tuesday morning.