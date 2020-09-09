India could take longer to recover than global peers

The reason behind economic contraction in different parts of the world had more to do with lockdown and restrictions in the economy than any underlying vulnerabilities. Subsequently, as these restrictions were lifted, there was a swift improvement in economic activity in these countries. This was also observed in the case of India as economic indicators improved in June even as they plateaued in July. However, as many as 12 out of the 16 economic indicators tracked by Mint were in the red in the recent update, indicating that the pace of economic normalization needs a further policy push.