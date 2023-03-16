‘India could’ve won Best Actor Oscar if PM Modi…’ - here’s what Telangana minister KTR said2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has said that India could have won one more Oscar award if this happened.
During a public meeting held at the Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district, Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President KT Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India could have won another Oscar award if the prime minister had been nominated under the Best Actor category.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×