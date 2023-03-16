During a public meeting held at the Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district, Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President KT Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India could have won another Oscar award if the prime minister had been nominated under the Best Actor category.

KTR sarcastically mentioned that PM Modi had promised to credit ₹15 lakh to everyone's account once he comes to power but asked the audience if they had received the promised amount, insinuating that the Prime Minister's promises were unfulfilled.

KTR went on to criticise the prime minister for allegedly favouring industrialist Adani at the expense of the country. He claimed that PM Modi was 'looting' the country for the sake of Adani and that the money is being credited to his “friend". KTR also accused the Prime Minister of trying to destroy opposition parties by purchasing MLAs, and then showing their acting skills to the public.

"PM is "God" for Adani. The wealth of the country is being looted and that money is being credited in the accounts of his friend (Adani) and collecting 'chanda' and then trying to destroy opposition parties by purchasing MLAs and then come here and show their acting skills," KTR said.

Additionally, KTR questioned the Congress party's track record in Telangana over the last 55 years and suggested that leaders who had not accomplished anything when they had the chance should not be given another opportunity.

Finally, KTR attacked the Modi-led government for the significant hike in LPG prices. He said that the petrol price had increased from ₹70 to ₹115 per litre, and the gas cylinder's cost had gone up from ₹400 to ₹1,200. Overall, KTR used the public meeting as an opportunity to criticise the Prime Minister and his government's policies.

(With agency inputs)

