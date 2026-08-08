India counters China over Arunachal claims: Home ministry identifies 27 locations on Survey of India map — full list

India formally identified 27 places and features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Indian map on Friday, in a move to counter China's attempt to repeatedly rename some places in the state.

"The Government of India, in consultation with State Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has identified a total of twenty-seven (27) places/features located in Arunachal Pradesh, by standard place and feature names on the official maps of Survey of India (SoI)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement on Friday.

Together, 27 places and features on official Survey of India maps were updated to improve public awareness and recognition, the release stated.

The home ministry said, "Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large."

The statement does not explicitly mention China or its claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

These 27 places/features identified on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh are as under:

The 27 locations formally marked on the official map of India include Long Ju located along the Line of Actual Control, which was one of the earliest flashpoints between India and China in 1959 when Chinese forces entered the area.

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Maja, a village near Long Ju in Upper Subansiri district, has also been marked on the map, the statement said.

The list also includes Bisa village, a strategically important high altitude mountain passes in the region Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La.

One of the most strategically important high altitude passes Thag La, where one of the opening battles between Indian and Chinese forces took place in 1962, has also been formally identified on the official map.

So is Jairampur, an important logistics hub in Changlang district which is known as the gateway to the eastern border region supporting movements of security forces towards eastern Arunachal and the Myanmar frontier.

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The list also includes Sambho Sarovar (a high-altitude lake), Bara Kundun and Chhota Kundun on Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Teritnagar, Ramnagar Jaswant Garh that houses memorial of Indian martyr Jaswant Singh Rawat on Tawang Road, villages of Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar and Baisakhi.

Sher-e-Thapa Memorial commemorating Trilok Singh Thapa, 1962 war hero, Chhota Ropuk and Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura, Kamlang Nagar located near the Kamlang sanctuary and Buddhamandir are also there.

S.No. Name of Place Feature Type 1 Longju Land area, 2 Maja Land area, 3 Bisa Land area, 4 Dzo La Pass, 5 Riza La Pass, 6 Pukur La Pass, 7 Thag La Pass, 8 Sambho Sarovar Lake, 9 Bara Kundun Land area, 10 Chhota Kundun Land area, 11 Dhan Bari Land area, 12 Pritnagar Land area, 13 Buddhamandir Land area, 14 Jairampur Land area, 15 Teritnagar Land area, 16 Ramnagar Land area, 17 Jaswant Garh Land area, 18 Sagar Land area, 19 Padma Land area, 20 Jyotinagar Land area, 21 Baisakhi Land area, 22 Sher-e-Thapa Memorial Monument, 23 Chhota Ropuk Land area, 24 Bara Ropuk Land area, 25 Shivaji Nagar Land area, 26 Sunpura Land area, 27 Kamlang Nagar Land area

Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh? These cartographic updates coincide with recent remarks addressing regional security amid social media reports of an incursion in Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC.

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu denied the reports of a Chinese incursion in the state.

CM Pema Khandu told reporters that he would speak to the locals and the Indian Army on the allegations of an incursion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We don't think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army," he said.

In June, the Indian Army also rebutted reports in a section of the media alleging encroachment by the Chinese PLA and setting up camps in Arunachal Pradesh and termed them "incorrect and without basis".

"We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Indian Army said.

India-China border dispute India has repeatedly rejected China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

China periodically issues batches of standardised geographical names for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as "Zangnan" or South Tibet.

The Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry had released the first list of the standardised names of six places in Zangnan in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was issued in 2021, followed by another list with names for 11 places in 2023. The fourth batch of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh was released by China in March 2024.

New Delhi dismissed Chinese efforts to assign "fictitious names" to Indian territory, asserting such attempts to create "baseless narratives" cannot alter "undeniable reality" and could derail efforts to normalise bilateral ties.

In response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in 2025, "China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh."

Dismissing China's claim, the ministry had said, “Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”