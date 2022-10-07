India counters UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman's claim on visa overstayers

According to Suella Braverman, the Indian-origin minister said, a trade agreement between India and the UK will undermine Brexit objectives and encourage immigration to the UK. The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recently urged British authorities and negotiators to adhere to the Diwali deadline for finishing the free trade agreement. She suggested that there might be flexibility for students and business owners. But, she harbours some misgivings. The majority of immigrants who overstay their visas in the UK are Indian, she added.

