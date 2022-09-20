India counting on entrepreneurial generation to drive economic growth: Dhankhar1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Dhankhar said industry has a crucial responsibility of catalysing qualitative uplifting of the farm sector as well
New Delhi: Industry leaders’ role is crucial in India’s mission to become Atma Nirbhar, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.