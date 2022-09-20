New Delhi: Industry leaders’ role is crucial in India’s mission to become Atma Nirbhar, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 49th National Management Convention of the All-India Management Association (AIMA), the Vice President said India is counting on its entrepreneurial generation to drive economic growth by creating new enterprises, new jobs, new exports and new solutions to the developmental problems.

He added that the industry has a crucial responsibility of catalysing qualitative uplifting of the farm sector as well. “If the Indian farmer progresses, India progresses."

Talking about the initiatives by the government to upskill and make the country’s enterprises and workforce world class, Dhankhar said that the industry needs to take responsibility to promote and upgrade the workforce with the latest skill sets.

“A series of systemic reforms taken by the government in the last few years has improved the ease of doing business," he said observing that India is set to become one of the three largest economies by the end of the decade.

The Vice President presented fellowships of AIMA to Vijay Kelkar, former chairman, Finance Commission of India, Raman K Garg, IRS, and Harsh Pati Singhania, former president, AIMA on this occasion.