Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India court grants no relief to ByteDance in tax evasion case

India court grants no relief to ByteDance in tax evasion case

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
1 min read . 04:56 PM IST Abhirup Roy, Reuters

Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations

MUMBAI : An Indian court on Wednesday granted no immediate relief to China's ByteDance in a case where the company has challenged the local tax authority's decision to block its bank accounts in the country.

An Indian court on Wednesday granted no immediate relief to China's ByteDance in a case where the company has challenged the local tax authority's decision to block its bank accounts in the country.

Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A two-judge bench at the High Court in Mumbai city heard the plea of a ByteDance counsel who sought relief saying the company was struggling to pay salaries. After a government counsel objected to ByteDance's submissions, the judges posted the matter for April 6.

Bytedance said on Tuesday that it disagrees with the decision of tax authority.

In mid-March, authorities ordered ByteDance India's accounts at Citibank and HSBC to be blocked because of alleged evasion of certain taxes in online advertising dealings between the ByteDance unit in India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.