Business News/ News / India/  India Couture Week: Bollywood actors shine on centre stage. In Pics

India Couture Week: Bollywood actors shine on centre stage. In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint
  • The fashion event has been receiving widespread positive attention since its kickoff on July 25, captivating fashion enthusiasts all over the country. The week began with a spectacular showcase of style and elegance on Monday.
A model tries to adjust her dress as she presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
1/10A model tries to adjust her dress as she presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
New Delhi: Models walk the ramp showcasing the creations of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000089A) (PTI)
2/10New Delhi: Models walk the ramp showcasing the creations of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_30_2023_000089A) (PTI)
A model presents a creation by designers duo Shantanu & Nikhil during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
3/10A model presents a creation by designers duo Shantanu & Nikhil during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
Bollywood actress Disha Patani presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (AFP) (AFP)
4/10Bollywood actress Disha Patani presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (AFP) (AFP)
A model presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
5/10A model presents a creation by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): Models walk the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
6/10New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): Models walk the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
7/10New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designer Tarun Tahilliani at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
8/10New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna during the India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actress Disha Patani with models showcasing the creation of designer Dolly J during the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)
9/10New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actress Disha Patani with models showcasing the creation of designer Dolly J during the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)
New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
10/10New Delhi, July 30 (ANI): A model walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 organised by FDCI, at Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma) (Ayush Sharma)
