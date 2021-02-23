India Covid-19 spike continues; Maharashtra and Kerala worst-hit: Key updates

The threat of a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India is looming large as the country has started recording a spike in daily Covid-19 infections.

India on Monday reported a surge in active cases of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day. The total Covid-19 active cases have crossed the 1.5-lakh mark for the first time in 17 days.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Also, there are over 7,000 coronavirus mutations in the country of which some could pose a serious risk, a senior scientist has said.

86.3% of new cases are from 5 states

According to an official release by the Union Health Ministry, 86.3% of the new cases are from five states. The majority of the new infections were reported from -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,210. It is followed by Kerala with 2,212 while Tamil Nadu reported 449 new cases.

Seven states/UTs haven't reported any new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. These are -- Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D and D&N, A&N Islands.

5 states account for 78.31% of new deaths

Maharashtra also topped the charts in the majority of deaths due to the killer virus. Of the 83 deaths reported in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 35, Kerala 15, Punjab six, Chattisgarh five, and Madhya Pradesh registered four fatalities. These five states account for 78.31% of the new Covid-related fatalities.

The health ministry data also stated that 19 states/UTs have not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, J&K, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Chandigarh, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

India Covid-19 update

Meanwhile, daily new Covid-19 cases in India climbed to over 14,000, taking the country's overall tally of positive cases to 1,10,05,850 on Monday.

Maharashtra reported 5,210 new coronavirus infections, after logging more than 6,000 cases for three days in a row, the health department has said.

Kerala saw 2,212 fresh cases of coronavirus, including two who returned from the UK and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10,37,218 and the toll to 4,105. Recoveries at 5,037 outnumbered the new infections.

Tamil Nadu logged 449 new Covid-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the tally to 8,48,724 and death toll to 12,466, the health department has said. Recoveries outnumbered fresh infections with 461 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,32,167 leaving 4,091 active cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via