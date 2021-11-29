India Covid-19 update: Daily deaths rise by 236, new cases surge to 8,309

India on Monday reported 8,309 coronavirus cases and 236 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the union health ministry data said. The single-day recovery stood at 9,905 while active cases declined by 1,832. With this, India's cumulative case count has jumped to 3.45 crore. Of which 4,68,790 people have died due to Covid-19 infection while 3.40 crore has recovered. At present, India's active caseload stands at 1,03,859 which is 0.30% of the total cases.

Though India's Covid cases have continued to witness a downward trend the union health ministry revised guidelines for international arrivals amid the concern around the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The guidelines require passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days' travel details.

The guidelines also mandated the uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

So far, India has not reported any case of Omicron variant but yesterday a passenger from South Africa who returned to Maharashtra was found positive for Covid-19. It is unclear whether the passengers have got infected by the new variant.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 122 crore milestone. Of the total 122 crore, 78.33 crore have been given single Covid-19 shots and 44.01 crore are fully vaccinated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!