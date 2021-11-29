India Covid-19 update: Daily deaths rise by 236, new cases surge to 8,309

India on Monday reported 8,309 coronavirus cases and 236 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the union health ministry data said. The single-day recovery stood at 9,905 while active cases declined by 1,832. With this, India's cumulative case count has jumped to 3.45 crore. Of which 4,68,790 people have died due to Covid-19 infection while 3.40 crore has recovered. At present, India's active caseload stands at 1,03,859 which is 0.30% of the total cases.

