India on Saturday added 14,313 new Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths in a day. The country posted a decline in both cases and deaths in comparison with Friday's data. Yesterday, India had registered 14,348 cases and 805 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours.

According to the union health ministry's data, Kerala accounts for the most number of deaths (471) in the past day, followed by Maharashtra (36), Tamil Nadu (11), West Bengal (8), and Karnataka (7).

Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha have reported three deaths each while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana logged two deaths each. Jharkhand, Manipur, and Punjab registered one death each as per the health ministry's Saturday data.

The cumulative Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3.42 crore, with 13,543 people recovered in a day.

Cumulatively, India's death count has jumped to 4,57,740 and the active count has shrunk to 1,61,155. Altogether, 3.36 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country so far, comprising 98.19% of the total cases.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 105 crore mark. Of which 72.86 crore first dose has been administered and 32.50 crore of the second dose. According to mygov.in, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.92 crore of coronavirus doses so far--the highest in the country. Maharashtra has administered 9.72 crore and West Bengal administered 7.54 crore doses, respectively.

