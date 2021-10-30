India Covid-19 updates: 14,313 new cases, 549 deaths reported in 24 hrs

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 105 crore mark. Of which 72.86 crore first dose has been administered and 32.50 crore of the second dose. According to mygov.in, Uttar Pradesh has administered 12.92 crore of coronavirus doses so far--the highest in the country. Maharashtra has administered 9.72 crore and West Bengal administered 7.54 crore doses, respectively.

