India on Saturday logged 15,981 new coronavirus cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. With this, India's overall Covid-19 case count has surged to 3,40,53,573.

The active cases decline by 2,046, taking the overall count to 2,01,632, whereas the Covid-related death toll has surged to 4,51,980. A total of 17,861 patients got recovered in a day. The total recoveries from Covid infection have jumped to 3.33 crore.

However, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) daily data, the Covid-19 testing has declined extensively. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted. Whereas on October 14, 11.80 lakh Covid samples were tested, on October 13 (13.01 lakh), on October 12 (13.25 lakh), on October 11 (11.81 lakh), on October 10 (10.35 lakh), respectively. So far 58,98,35,258 tests have been conducted, as per the ICMR data.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 97.14 crore mark. In a day or two, India's Covid vaccination drive is set to cross the 100 crore mark. To celebrate the achievement, the union health minister said big events have been planned.

"Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," the minister said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that nearly 73% adult population has received the single dose of the vaccine and around 30% have been administered double doses.

Among Indian states, 11 states have more than 1,000 active cases at present. These include Kerala (96,421); Maharashtra (33,157), Tamil Nadu (15,451), Mizoram (13,601), Karnataka (9,607), West Bengal (7,576), Andhra Pradesh (6,588), Odisha (4,890), Telangana (4,171), Assam (3,646), Himachal Pradesh (1,387), and Manipur (1,444). Kerala reported 8,867 new Covid-19 positive cases and 67 deaths yesterday. While Maharashtra saw 2,149 new cases of infections in a day. Delhi reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

