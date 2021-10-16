India Covid-19 updates: 15,981 new cases, 166 deaths in 24 hrs

However, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) daily data, the Covid-19 testing has declined extensively. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted. Whereas on October 14, 11.80 lakh Covid samples were tested, on October 13 (13.01 lakh), on October 12 (13.25 lakh), on October 11 (11.81 lakh), on October 10 (10.35 lakh), respectively. So far 58,98,35,258 tests have been conducted, as per the ICMR data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}