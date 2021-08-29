India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in a day, the union health ministry said in its 8 am health bulletin on Sunday.

The surge in daily cases has been driven by a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

According to the health ministry, Kerala now accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for 4 consecutive days.

As a result, India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday. Cumulatively, India's active cases have climbed to 3,68,558.

India's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,37,830.

The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 63 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

Also, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57%. It has been below 3% for the last 34 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.18%. This has been below 3% for 65 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,8,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

India's coronavirus vaccination coverage surpassed 73.8 crore, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, the ministry said.

India on Saturday conducted 17,55,327 coronavirus tests, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,86,42,327.

