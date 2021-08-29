Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India Covid-19 updates: 45,083 fresh cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

India Covid-19 updates: 45,083 fresh cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

Premium
Covid-19 cases in India: The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 63 consecutive days now
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

  • According to the health ministry, Kerala now accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra
  • Covid-19: India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday

India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in a day, the union health ministry said in its 8 am health bulletin on Sunday.

India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in a day, the union health ministry said in its 8 am health bulletin on Sunday.

The surge in daily cases has been driven by a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

The surge in daily cases has been driven by a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

According to the health ministry, Kerala now accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra.

According to the health ministry, Kerala now accounts for more than half of all the active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed closely by Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for 4 consecutive days.

Kerala reported 31,265 cases on Saturday alone. The state has continued to register more than 30,000 coronavirus infections for 4 consecutive days.

As a result, India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday. Cumulatively, India's active cases have climbed to 3,68,558.

As a result, India saw an increase of 8,783 cases in the active case count on Sunday. Cumulatively, India's active cases have climbed to 3,68,558.

India's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,37,830.

India's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,37,830.

The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 63 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 63 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

Also, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57%. It has been below 3% for the last 34 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57%. It has been below 3% for the last 34 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.18%. This has been below 3% for 65 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.18%. This has been below 3% for 65 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,8,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,8,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

India's coronavirus vaccination coverage surpassed 73.8 crore, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus vaccination coverage surpassed 73.8 crore, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, the ministry said.

India on Saturday conducted 17,55,327 coronavirus tests, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,86,42,327.

India on Saturday conducted 17,55,327 coronavirus tests, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,86,42,327.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!