India reported less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. As per the government's official data, the country has recorded 7,579 new cases (lowest in 543 days) in the last 24 hours. The country reported a decline of 4,859 active cases which took the overall caseload to 1,13,584; the lowest in 536 days.

The daily deaths stood at 236 while 12,202 people recovered from the Covid-19 infection in a day. Among the 236 deaths reported on Tuesday, Kerala accounted for 180 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (14), Tamil Nadu (13), Maharashtra (8), Assam (5), Himachal Pradesh (3), Punjab, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh (2 each), and Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, and Uttarakhand (one each), respectively.

India's cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 4,66,147, which is 1.35% of the total cases.

The steady decline in Covid-19 cases has come at a time when India's vaccination coverage has crossed the 117 crore landmark milestone. A total of 63,98,165 vaccine doses were administered yesterday. Of the total vaccination coverage, 76.80 crore have received the first dose while 40.74 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

As per the government data, around 82% of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine while around 43% have been fully vaccinated.

The testing capacity across the country has continued to remain expanded. In the last 24 hours, 9,64,980 tests were conducted. So far, India has conducted over 63.34 crore (63,16,49,378) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93%, which is less than 2% for the last 60 days. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.79%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 50 days.

