India Covid-19 updates: 7,579 new cases, 236 deaths in 24 hrs

India reported less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. As per the government's official data, the country has recorded 7,579 new cases (lowest in 543 days) in the last 24 hours. The country reported a decline of 4,859 active cases which took the overall caseload to 1,13,584; the lowest in 536 days.

