India Covid-19 updates: Daily deaths rise by 391, total toll reaches 470,115

India on Friday reported 9,216 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total to 3.46 crore, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The daily rise in Covid-19 infections has been less than 50,000 for 159 consecutive days now.

India's active cases stand at 99,976 after 213 new cases were reported in a day. The active cases account for less than 1% of the total cases, currently, at 0.29%, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with 391 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,70,115. A total of 8,612 recoveries were reported in the past day. Overall, 3,40,45,666 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the country to date.

According to the union health ministry, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 55% of the daily coronavirus cases in the country. Yesterday, two people were tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant. The two cases of Omicron were detected through genome sequencing. Five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. His 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts have been tested.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 125.65 crore (125,65,96,957) on Thursday. of the total 125 crore, 79.32 crore have received first shot while 46.33 crore has been fully vaccinated.

