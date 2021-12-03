India Covid-19 updates: Daily deaths rise by 391, total toll reaches 470,115

According to the union health ministry, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 55% of the daily coronavirus cases in the country. Yesterday, two people were tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant. The two cases of Omicron were detected through genome sequencing. Five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. His 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts have been tested.