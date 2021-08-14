India on Saturday reported a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, as well as, death, according to the data by the union health ministry.

In 24 hours, India logged 38,667 new cases and 478 deaths. Whereas, On Friday, the new Covid-19 cases were 41,195 and fresh fatalities were at 490.

The death toll climbed to 4,30,732 the data updated at 8 am showed.

The cumulative coronavirus case count of India has now climbed to 32,156,493, while the active cases increased to 3,87,673.

The active cases comprise 1.21% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45%, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 testing capacity substantially ramped up to 49.17 crore.

According to the ICMR data, as many as 22,29,798 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,17,00,577.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.05%. Further, the daily positivity rate has contracted to 1.73%, less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

