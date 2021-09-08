India logged 37,875 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,30,96,718 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases were recorded 3,91,256--below four lakh for two consecutive days. While the death toll has climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore.

The active cases saw a decline of 1,608 in a day. It comprises 1.18% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48%, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.49%--less than 3% for the last 75 days.

Whereas the daily positivity rate reported was at 2.16%--less than 3% for the last nine days.

Meanwhile, the country's southern-most state Kerala has started to witness a decline in its daily coronavirus cases.

After recording 30,000 or more daily cases for several days, Kerala is seeing a gradual decrease in the fresh number of cases. The state reported 25,772 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the caseload to 42,53,298.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has also declined after it reached nearly 20% several days ago. On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15.87% after testing 1,62,428 samples in the last 24 hours.

As a result, the Kerala government has decided to withdraw night curfews and stringent curbs on Sundays. Besides, the classes for the final year, undergraduate and postgraduate students in higher educational institutions will begin from 4 October.

On the other hand, Delhi on Tuesday first Covid-related death in September, and 50 fresh cases of the infection.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally of the city has climbed to 14,38,041. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities on Tuesday.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a slight uptick compared to Monday when the state had reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities.

In Maharashtra, there are 3,06,524 people in-home quarantine, 2,021 in institutional quarantine and 47,926 active patients.

In its capital Mumbai, the city reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities in 24 hours. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived.

Later, her office issued a press statement saying what she meant was that the third wave of Covid-19 was on the "threshold of Mumbai".

