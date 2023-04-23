India sees a decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 10,000 new infections today2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:33 AM IST
A a total of 4,42,92,854 persons have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, while 5,31,329 people have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in India.
India has reported a huge downfall in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 10,112 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
