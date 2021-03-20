India's fresh covid cases breach 40,000 mark for first time in 4 months

The death toll stands at 1,59,558 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 40,953 new COVID-19 cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

As many as 4,20,63,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,24,31,517 samples up to Friday had been tested for the coronavirus. 10,60,971 samples were tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

