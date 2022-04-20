India covid cases double in last 24 hours; over 2,000 new infections reported

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt directed Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India has detected more than 2,000 new covid cases, a jump of nearly 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total tally of active caseload to over 12,000, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India has detected more than 2,000 new covid cases, a jump of nearly 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total tally of active caseload to over 12,000, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
“About 2,067 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours while active caseload is 12,340 at 0.03%," said the ministry.
“About 2,067 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours while active caseload is 12,340 at 0.03%," said the ministry.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary on Tuesday directed five states—Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra --to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary on Tuesday directed five states—Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra --to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi alone has an active caseload of 1,947, while Haryana has 1,125 active covid cases at present.
Delhi alone has an active caseload of 1,947, while Haryana has 1,125 active covid cases at present.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
In the last 24 hours, more than 1,547 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, 4.25 lakh people have recovered from the infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, more than 1,547 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, 4.25 lakh people have recovered from the infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 83.29 crore covid tests till date, while 4.21 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 83.29 crore covid tests till date, while 4.21 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 186.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. The central government has provided more than 192.27 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs while 20.33 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 186.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. The central government has provided more than 192.27 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs while 20.33 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.