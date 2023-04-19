Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India Covid cases surpass 10,000; Here's state-wise trend

India Covid cases surpass 10,000; Here's state-wise trend

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST Livemint
Covid cases in India: A health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for the Covid cases

  • India logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562

After six days of a nationwide falling trend in Covid cases, India reported a hike on Wednesday with 10,542 new infections.

On Wednesday, India logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562.

According to the data by the union health ministry, the Covid-relate death toll in the country stands at 5,31,190 with 38 deaths reported today, including 11 reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.14% of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1%.

Here's a state-wise trend of Covid-19

WEST BENGAL

West Bengal government issued a Covid-19 advisory yesterday. The government advised people to avoid mass gatherings, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities.

The state government also issued a helpline no 14416 and suggested people avoid intake of antibiotics or cough syrups without medical supervision.

DELHI

Delhi logged 1,537 cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 26.54%. The national capital also registered five deaths. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

MUMBAI

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 220 new Covid cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2%, while the growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 stood at 0.0194%.

MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 322.

HARYANA

Haryana reported 898 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to a health department bulletin.

Gurugram reported 461 cases, Faridabad 134, Yamunanagar 47, Karnal 43, Panchkula 35, Sonipat 23, Rohtak 20, and Panipat 19 on Monday.

Covid active cases:

Andhra Pradesh- 390

Assam- 10

Bihar-609

Chandigarh-266

Delhi-5714

Gujarat-2149

Haryana-4558

Himachal Pradesh-1789

Karnataka-2056

Kerala-19681

Madhya Pradesh-322

Odisha-1975

Punjab-1571

Rajasthan-2858

Tamil Nadu-3455

West Bengal-757

Uttar Pradesh-4008

