India Covid cases surpass 10,000; Here's state-wise trend2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
- India logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562
After six days of a nationwide falling trend in Covid cases, India reported a hike on Wednesday with 10,542 new infections.
After six days of a nationwide falling trend in Covid cases, India reported a hike on Wednesday with 10,542 new infections.
On Wednesday, India logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562.
On Wednesday, India logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562.
According to the data by the union health ministry, the Covid-relate death toll in the country stands at 5,31,190 with 38 deaths reported today, including 11 reconciled by Kerala.
According to the data by the union health ministry, the Covid-relate death toll in the country stands at 5,31,190 with 38 deaths reported today, including 11 reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases now comprise 0.14% of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1%.
The active cases now comprise 0.14% of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1%.
West Bengal government issued a Covid-19 advisory yesterday. The government advised people to avoid mass gatherings, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities.
West Bengal government issued a Covid-19 advisory yesterday. The government advised people to avoid mass gatherings, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities.
The state government also issued a helpline no 14416 and suggested people avoid intake of antibiotics or cough syrups without medical supervision.
The state government also issued a helpline no 14416 and suggested people avoid intake of antibiotics or cough syrups without medical supervision.
Delhi logged 1,537 cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 26.54%. The national capital also registered five deaths. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases.
Delhi logged 1,537 cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 26.54%. The national capital also registered five deaths. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases.
Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.
Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.
However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.
However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 220 new Covid cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 220 new Covid cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2%, while the growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 stood at 0.0194%.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2%, while the growth rate of cases between April 11 and 17 stood at 0.0194%.
Madhya Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 322.
Madhya Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 322.
Haryana reported 898 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to a health department bulletin.
Haryana reported 898 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to a health department bulletin.
Gurugram reported 461 cases, Faridabad 134, Yamunanagar 47, Karnal 43, Panchkula 35, Sonipat 23, Rohtak 20, and Panipat 19 on Monday.
Gurugram reported 461 cases, Faridabad 134, Yamunanagar 47, Karnal 43, Panchkula 35, Sonipat 23, Rohtak 20, and Panipat 19 on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh- 390
Andhra Pradesh- 390
Assam- 10
Assam- 10
Bihar-609
Bihar-609
Chandigarh-266
Chandigarh-266
Delhi-5714
Delhi-5714
Gujarat-2149
Gujarat-2149
Haryana-4558
Haryana-4558
Himachal Pradesh-1789
Himachal Pradesh-1789
Karnataka-2056
Karnataka-2056
Kerala-19681
Kerala-19681
Madhya Pradesh-322
Madhya Pradesh-322
Odisha-1975
Odisha-1975
Punjab-1571
Punjab-1571
Rajasthan-2858
Rajasthan-2858
Tamil Nadu-3455
Tamil Nadu-3455
West Bengal-757
West Bengal-757
Uttar Pradesh-4008
Uttar Pradesh-4008