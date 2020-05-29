India’s covid toll crosses China’s as cases rise steadily

“The cases will rise as the lockdown had to be eased, considering the socioeconomic conditions of the country. However, to stem the increase in the number of covid-positive cases, community participation is paramount in adapting to physical distancing. For preventing deaths, we need to improve the quality of care and the range of doctors in covid-dedicated hospitals as co-morbidity conditions such as heart and kidney diseases are playing an important role in the death count," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the government’s rapid response team on covid-19 and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.