India Covid update: 12,059 new cases, 78 deaths; 1.05 crore people have recovered so far
Policewomen wearing protective face masks wait to register their names to get a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

India Covid update: 12,059 new cases, 78 deaths; 1.05 crore people have recovered so far

2 min read . 10:39 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,48,766
  • A total of 57,75,322 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the nationwide Covid vaccination exercise so far

India recorded 12,059 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the tally of overall cases to 1,08,26,363, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

India recorded 12,059 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the tally of overall cases to 1,08,26,363, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The country also recorded 78 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the Covid-19 to 1,54,996.

India also saw 11,805 discharges in the past 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry, taking the total number of discharges to 1,05,22,601.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,48,766.

A total of 57,75,322 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the nationwide Covid vaccination exercise, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up to 6 February with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

India developing 7 more vaccines

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India is developing seven more coronavirus vaccines and also working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of the country.

Vardhan said the government does not have any immediate plan to make the Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market and a decision will be taken as the situation demands.

Three of the vaccines are in the trial phase, two are in the pre-clinical stage, one is in phase 1 and another in phase 2, the union health minister said.

The coronavirus inoculation drive for people aged above 50 will start in March, as per reports.

"The Covid-19 inoculation process for people above 50 years of age will start next month," Vardhan said.

"Presently, Covid-19 vaccines are being administered on an emergency basis, under full observation and in a controlled manner. If the vaccines are released in the open market, there won't be any control over them. The decision will be taken as the situation demands," he added.

Two coronavirus vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are being administered to healthcare and the frontline workers during the ongoing initial stages of the inoculation process.

