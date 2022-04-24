OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India Covid update: Active cases in country rise to 15,873
Listen to this article

India's active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-59 at government vaccination centres.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout