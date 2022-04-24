India Covid update: Active cases in country rise to 15,873

India Covid update: Active cases in country rise to 15,8731 min read . 10:52 AM IST
India Covid update: The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections
India's active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545.
The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Meanwhile, Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-59 at government vaccination centres.
