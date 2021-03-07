Subscribe
India covid update: Active cases tally goes up again, 2.10 crore vaccinated

India covid update: Active cases tally goes up again, 2.10 crore vaccinated

Mumbai: An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a paid centre at SRCC Hospital, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_06_2021_000095B)
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,09,22,344 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

As many as 18,711 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Sunday.

The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,12,10,799, including 1,84,523 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,756.

A total of 22,14,30,507 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 6, 2021, of these, 7,37,830 samples were tested on Friday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,09,22,344 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

