Home >News >India >India covid update: Daily cases dip further, but active cases increase

India covid update: Daily cases dip further, but active cases increase

Beneficiaries above 18 years old stand in a queue to get the COVID19 vaccine jab, at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar in New Delhi
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Staff Writer

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,449 more people succumbed to the disease

As many as 3,57,229 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,449 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,22,408.

In addition to this, 3,20,289 were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 1,66,13,292.

The active tally saw a further spike to reach 34,47,133 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 3. Of these 16,63,742 samples were tested on Monday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,89,32,921, informed the health ministry.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

