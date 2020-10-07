India covid update: Govt looks at fresh campaign as cases continue to rise

NEW DELHI: The Centre will launch a fresh awareness campaign on Thursday aimed at checking coronavirus transmission, Prakash Javadekar, Union minister Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Wednesday.

“Till the time a vaccine for covid-19 is available, the public needs to wear masks properly, follow social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene as a part of efforts to check the spread of the virus as these rules are the currently a strong defence against the covid-19," the minister said.

The campaign is timed with the approach of winters which would require more preventive measures against the respiratory disease.

India's coronavirus case count touched 67,59.585 on Wednesday, with death toll at 1,05,071, as per data from the Union health ministry. In a positive development, however, the national recovery rate surpassed 85% on Wednesday.

Recovered cases exceeded fresh ones again during the past 24 hours, with 82,203 recoveries compared with 72,049 new cases, the government said in a statement. Total number of recoveries has touched 57,44,693.

"The active caseload of the country has further slid to 13.44% of the total positive cases and is consistently declining. Matching the rise in the national figure, 18 States/UTs have Recovery Rate more than the national average," the union health ministry said.

Over 75% of the new recoveries have been reported from ten states - Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Maharashtra topped the list with nearly 17,000 recoveries while Karnataka contributed more than 10,000 to single-day recoveries, the government said.

"Since last nine months, India is relentlessly fighting the infectious disease. India’s continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the Centre-led covid-19 containment strategy," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The health minister has urged people to follow covid-appropriate behaviour. “The Social Vaccine is wearing masks/face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection," he said.

