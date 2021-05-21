India reported 2,59,591 new COVID-19 cases and 4,209 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

As many as 3,57,295 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,60,31,991, including 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths.

A total of 19,18,79,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday.

On Monday, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, the country saw the highest ever recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges in a single day for the first time.

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

