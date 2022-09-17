India created 8 million frontline jobs in FY 2022:Report

2. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana and Tamil Nadu have the highest supply of and demand for frontline workers in India. Sixty per cent of the total frontline workers belong to these states and 65% of the total demand comes from these states. Mumbai has been the highest contributor and demander for frontline workers at 24.7% and 20.9%, respectively. There were no major migration patterns in FY 2022 which show that certain levels of reverse migration is taking place where frontline workers are finding jobs in their cities of origin.