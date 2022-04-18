India creates 1.7 lakh new companies in FY22; growth in new registration slows

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The jump in new registrations during the lockdown year, FY21 is significant as people preferred to start own enterprise and operate from home, there was no need to buy land or set up a factory, analysts said
India created 1.67 lakh new companies in FY22, the highest in the past three years, led by business services, manufacturing and community, personal and social services in that order, according to data from ministry of corporate affairs seen by Mint.
In FY20, more than 1.23 lakh companies had been set up, while in FY21 over 1.55 lakh new companies had been formed, led by the services sector where the primary generator of new companies was business services.
However, the growth in new registrations has slowed in FY22 over FY21 to 7.5%, from 26% seen in FY21 over FY20. Registration of new companies is a reflection of confidence as well as growing economic activity.
“The growth in new registrations has slowed down in FY22 which was expected since as the economy opened up and companies started operating there were job openings across sectors," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
The data seen by Mint, revealed that services sector was the big generator of new companies as more than 1.05 lakh companies were set up in the last fiscal under this header. Besides 44,161 business services companies and 23,416 companies in the community, personal and social services space had been set up till March 2022. More than 20,000 new trading companies and 6,200 finance companies were set up last financial year, which was the highest since FY20.
Spokesperson from the ministry of corporate affairs was not immediately reachable for comment.
Analysts noted that the jump in new registrations during the lockdown year, FY21 is significant as people preferred to start own enterprise and operate from home, there was no need to buy land or set up a factory. This also gets reflected in the share of services in total new registrations with business services having the highest share of around 40% in services.
“The government has been putting a lot of focus on start-ups with schemes like Stand-Up India etc. with these incentives there is a tendency for more individuals to start their own ventures," Sabnavis added.
He noted that the incentive to start something new has been accelerated by the idea of going in for IPOs at a later date.
More than 47,800 new companies in manufacturing, construction and electricity, gas and water were set up in FY22, while agriculture and allied activities made up over 13,300 companies, according to the data.
The three categories within industry saw the highest number of new companies being set up in FY22 versus FY21 and FY20, with manufacturing, construction and electricity, gas and water categories rising 50%, 38% and 13%, respectively over FY20.
Mining and quarrying segment saw a decline of 12% in new registrations in FY22 versus FY21, with 991 new companies being set up in the year ended March 2022.
On a state-wise basis, new registrations rose across most states, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka among the top four states leading the pack.
On a state-wise basis, new registrations rose across most states, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka among the top four states leading the pack.