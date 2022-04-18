India creates 1.7 lakh new companies in FY22; growth in new registration slows

The data seen by Mint, revealed that services sector was the big generator of new companies as more than 1.05 lakh companies were set up in the last fiscal under this header. Besides 44,161 business services companies and 23,416 companies in the community, personal and social services space had been set up till March 2022. More than 20,000 new trading companies and 6,200 finance companies were set up last financial year, which was the highest since FY20.