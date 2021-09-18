India on Friday administered more than 2.50 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country and created the world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day.

It was also the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday.

The numbers went up steadily through the day with the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossing 79.33 crore at midnight (12 am), according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

Many including NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that India has created a world record in administering daily COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Karnataka administered the highest number of over 26.9 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses.

The government said India has crossed Europe in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far.

On Friday, it said, 17 lakh doses were administered per hour, 28,000 doses per minute and 466 doses per second.

As per data available on CoWIN at 11:55 pm, India had administered nearly 2.49 crore vaccine doses.

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month.

Meanwhile, the country also clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended his greetings to the citizens of the country and termed the achievement as a "golden chapter" in history.

"Congratulations India! India has created history on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. By administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses, a golden chapter has been written in the history of the country and the world. Today's day was in the name of health workers," tweeted the Minister in Hindi.

The country surpassed the highest record set by China of inoculating the most number of people, 2.47 crore, in a day.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the health care workers of the country.

Lauding this achievement, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19."

To boost the morale of the health care workers across the country, Health Minister also made a surprise visit to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday and appreciated the work of these workers.

