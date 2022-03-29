India creating a cadre of epidemiologists for disease control

“Keeping pandemic preparedness in mind, we have started the training of epidemiologists across the country to teach them basic principles of epidemiology. This is the lean period for us as India is reporting sharp decline in covid-19 cases, therefore we are utilizing this time in capacity building of all epidemiologists across the nation. For this, we are coordinating with the states and we are getting a good response from them," said NCDC director Dr S.K. Singh, an epidemiologist himself.