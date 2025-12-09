India to see increased momentum in cross-border deals and IPOs in 2026: JP Morgan
At a round table on Tuesday, senior executives at JP Morgan also highlighted investors' growing appetite to do bigger deals in India with the goal of picking up controlling stakes in assets.
India is expected to see heightened momentum on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPOs) through 2026 as companies worldwide look to monetise their stakes and take advantage of the country's rich valuations, top executives at JP Morgan said at a media round table on Tuesday.