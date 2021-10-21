India crosses 1 billion mark in covid-19 vaccination

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the front line workers (FLWs) started from 2 February 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from 1 April 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of co-morbidities. In a significant development, the government later also announced to provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21 June.