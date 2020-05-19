Over the past seven days, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have seen the highest spike in cases among the ten states with the most cases. These three states account for 69 percent of all the new active cases in this period. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi,Tamil Nadu, and Bihar, which account for 14 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Active cases have risen much slower in Delhi than in previous weeks, and have declined in Uttar Pradesh.