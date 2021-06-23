India crosses 300 million cumulative covid-19 vaccinations

Public health experts have said that the government needs to further scale up genomic sequencing for finding more such variants, if any circulating in India. “The need of the hour also is to expand the genome sequencing effort. As of now what is known is that Delta plus variant has been detected in 3 states in India and is highly infectious. There are concerns that the next wave could be caused by it. Further, there are also concerns that this variant may escape treatment by the monoclonal antibodies. It also remains to be seen whether this variant escapes the immunity provided by infections and vaccination," said Dr Sumana Arora, Vice President, Clinical Services, DayToDay Health, a global organisation that guides patients through their medical procedures and helps them recover and return to normal life. India has reported 50,848 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1359 deaths.