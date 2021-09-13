India had administered over 75 crore anti-Covid doses so far since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive in January, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

"With PM Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra, the world's biggest vaccination campaign has been relentlessly creating new dimensions. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed 75 crore doses of vaccination," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

At this rate, the country will be able to cover nearly 43% of its population by December.

The World Health Organisation's regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India for achieving the milestone.

“WHO congratulated India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," said Singh.

