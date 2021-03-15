India has crossed an important milestone in its fight against the COVID19 pandemic. In the world’s largest vaccination program, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore today.

A total of 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 74,08,521 HealthcareWorkers(HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 74,26,479 Frontline Workers(FLWs) (1stdose), 13,23,527 FLWs (2nd dose), 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

Total 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fifty ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Of these, 15,98,136 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,487 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Meanwhile,the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing vaccination drive in the country and observed that at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate the entire population.

In its report on the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Home Affairs tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the panel also expressed concern that a large number of people are missing the second dose of the vaccine.

"The committee takes note of the ongoing vaccination process for COVID-19 and observes that, till now, less than 1 per cent of the Indian population has been vaccinated and at this rate, it will take many years to vaccinate the whole population," the report said.

The panel, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, said it felt that it is very serious issue that a large number of people are missing the second dose of the vaccine as the virus is mutating and new variants of COVID-19 are being reported in different parts of the world.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that all frontline health workers and the Corona warriors including CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and state and UT police personnel receive the recommended doses of vaccine. An attempt should be made to cover maximum people as early as possible," the report said.

