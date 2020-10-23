India crosses milestone of 10 cr covid tests after record 14 lakh tests in a day

India has crossed the 10 crore COVID-19 tests mark on Friday after testing a record 14,42,722 samples in the last 24 hours. Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the figure was achieved after over 10 lakh samples were tested on average per day for the past 17 days.

India has tested 10 crore (10,01,13,085) COVID-19 samples since Jan 2020. ICMR claims that the five crores samples were tested in the last 45 days.

India's daily testing capacity got a substantial boost from 1989 testing labs in the country including 1122 Government laboratories and 867 Private laboratories.

The last 1 crore tests were conducted in 9 days.

"As on September 8, 2020, India had tested five crore COVID-19 samples and it reached 10 crore mark on October 22. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," the release said.

Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said the council has effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.

"Exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases along with effective contact tracing. This has eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate. The testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing a strategy of 5T approach - Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology efficiently - which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic," he said.

