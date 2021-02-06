India crosses record 20 crore-mark in conducting coronavirus tests

India has registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative coronavirus tests. Out of the 20,06,72,589 total tests, India has conducted 7,40,794 tests in a span of 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers, an official statement by the ministry said.

"With 2,369 testing labs in the country including 1,214 government laboratories and 1,155 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost. The cumulative positivity rate is also declining and presently pegged at 5.39 per cent," it said.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate in the country. The higher daily testing combined with low daily cases have resulted in a low positivity rate.

However, the country's total active caseload continued to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to less than 1.5 lakh (1,48,590) today and is the lowest in eight months.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37% of India's total positive cases. The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the past 24 hours.

The total number of vaccinated beneficiaries surpassed 54 lakhs (54,16,849) under the countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive, as per today's record till 8 am.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,713 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positive cases tally in the country to 1,08,14,304, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

With 95 more deaths due to the Covid-19 infections, the total number of fatalities in the country has climbed to 1,54,918.

The national recovery rate is at 97.19% and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43%.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase.

The ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the five million mark in coronavirus vaccination. This feat was achieved in merely 21 days. Several other countries have had a head start of over 60 days in the coronavirus vaccination programme.

