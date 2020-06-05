Maharashtra has 41,402 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 14,456 and Tamil Nadu with 12,134 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 4,762 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,753 cases. Out of the 110,960 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 69 percent and the top ten states account for 81 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 109,462 patients have now been discharged in India.