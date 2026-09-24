India cuts edible oil import duty ahead of festivals: Will it bring relief after prices rose 20% in a year?

India has reduced import duties on crude and refined edible oils, including palm oil, soy oil and sunflower oil, to ease domestic prices ahead of the festive season. The government announced the changes in a notification issued late on Wednesday.

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Edible oil prices in India have risen nearly 20% over the past year. The duty cut is expected to lower prices and support consumption during the major religious festivals between September and November, when demand for sweets, snacks and fried foods typically rises, Reuters reported.

Internationally, stronger Indian buying could also support Malaysian palm oil and US soy oil futures, traders told Reuters.

Government cuts import duty on palm, soy oil The basic import duty on crude palm oil and crude soy oil has been reduced to 5% from 10%, while the duty on refined palm oil and refined soy oil has been cut to 27.5% from 32.5%, according to the government notification.

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The basic import duty on crude sunflower oil has been reduced from 10% to 0%. For refined sunflower oil, the duty has been cut to 22.5% from 32.5%.

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Edible oil imports also attract the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge, in addition to the basic customs duty.

As a result, the total import duty on crude palm oil and crude soy oil will fall to 11% from 16.5%, while crude sunflower oil will attract a total duty of 5.5%, down from 16.5%.

Refiners expected to increase imports The duty cut comes ahead of the festive season, when demand for edible oils typically increases.

"Anticipating a reduction in import duty, refiners had held back on purchases, but they will now step up imports to meet festival-season demand," said Mumbai-based Sandeep Bajoria, Chief Executive, Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage, told Reuters.

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Reuters reported last week that India was considering reducing edible oil import duties to provide relief to consumers during the festive period.

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Sunflower oil gets biggest benefit India imports nearly two-thirds of the vegetable oil it consumes, with palm oil, soy oil, and sunflower oil accounting for the bulk of imports. Major suppliers include Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia and Ukraine.

Sunflower oil is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the latest duty reduction.

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The move makes sunflower oil more attractive to refiners and could divert some demand away from soy oil and palm oil, told Aashish Acharya, Vice President, Patanjali Foods Ltd, to Reuters.

The impact of the duty cuts on retail prices will depend on how lower import costs are reflected across the supply chain as refiners increase purchases to meet festive-season demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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